Mali siege threatens to move country away from Russia

Nov 5, 2025, 6:53am EST
A horse pulling a cart in front of a gas station in Bamako.
Stringer/Reuters

The siege of Mali’s capital by a jihadi militia threatens to topple the country’s ruling junta, which pivoted toward Russia after severing defense ties with France and the US.

Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin has spread throughout Mali for months, posing the gravest challenge yet to military leaders who took power in a 2021 coup. The al-Qaeda-linked group imposed a fuel blockade that has paralyzed the economy and forced schools to shut.

JNIM’s expansion offers a lesson for other Sahel nations — now the world’s terrorism hotspot — which are increasingly reliant on Moscow for security assistance: Malian President Assimi Goïta replaced French and American security assistance with help from Moscow, a policy now widely seen as a total failure.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
