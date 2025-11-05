Nearly half of world’s most unequal countries are in Africa: report

Nearly half of the world’s 50 most economically unequal countries are in Africa, a new report on global inequality led by the Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz found.

Commissioned by South Africa — ahead of the G20 summit it is hosting later this month — the report said that global wealth inequality should be recognized as an “emergency”: Since 2000, the world’s richest 1% have seen their wealth increase by an average of $1.3 million, while the poorest half of humanity saw their wealth rise by only $585.

“The world understands that we have a climate emergency; it’s time we recognize that we face an inequality emergency too,” said Stiglitz. The report recommends the creation of a new “International Panel on Inequality” to inform policymaking globally.