Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Nearly half of world’s most unequal countries are in Africa: report

Nov 5, 2025, 8:20am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Environmental activists in Johannesburg hold banners reading ‘Take a firm stand against injustice, corruption and inequality.’
Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu via Getty Images

Nearly half of the world’s 50 most economically unequal countries are in Africa, a new report on global inequality led by the Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz found.

Commissioned by South Africa — ahead of the G20 summit it is hosting later this month — the report said that global wealth inequality should be recognized as an “emergency”: Since 2000, the world’s richest 1% have seen their wealth increase by an average of $1.3 million, while the poorest half of humanity saw their wealth rise by only $585.

“The world understands that we have a climate emergency; it’s time we recognize that we face an inequality emergency too,” said Stiglitz. The report recommends the creation of a new “International Panel on Inequality” to inform policymaking globally.

A chart showing the top 10% of earners’ share of each country’s national income.
Paige Bruton
AD