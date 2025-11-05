Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Google weather AI’s ‘gobsmacking’ hurricane forecasts

Nov 5, 2025, 6:54am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A photo of hurricane Melissa.
CIRA/NOAA/Handout via Reuters

Google’s weather-forecast AI did “breathtakingly” well at predicting this year’s hurricane season, a development that could help officials better prepare for incoming storms.

Google’s DeepMind was the best-performing among 11 models; The US National Weather Service’s supercomputer-powered model did worst. Google’s version outperformed even the official expert forecast using an aggregation of several forecasts. The results are “gobsmacking,” a science writer said in Ars Technica; Google’s model can run on a single computer and provide a forecast in minutes, while traditional models need supercomputers with tens of thousands of processors, and take hours. What’s more, the AI models can learn from mistakes, meaning they are likely to continue improving.

Tom Chivers
AD