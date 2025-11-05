Europe funds AI science institute to close gap with US and China

Europe, fighting for third place in the global AI race, got some good news in the form of several new public and private investments announced this week.

The European Commission on Sunday launched an institute for advancing AI in science — including in improving cancer treatments, environmental issues, and disaster forecasting — as part of its mission to become a global AI leader. Fueled by €107 million ($123 million) from research program Horizon Europe, the Resource for Artificial Intelligence Science in Europe (RAISE) will act as a digital hub for companies and countries to access compute, talent, funding, and data.