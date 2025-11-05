Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Technology newsletter icon
From Semafor Technology
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

Exclusive / Australia makes pivotal decision on AI copyright deals

Reed Albergotti
Reed Albergotti
Tech Editor, Semafor
Nov 5, 2025, 12:40pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp

Australia’s government last week rejected a tech push to create a copyright exemption that would allow AI models to train on Australian artists’ content.

The decision turns the country into an experiment with one possible future for AI copyright deals. In the US, a similar issue is making its way through the legal system and seems likely to end up in front of the Supreme Court.

Australian Recording Industry Association CEO Annabelle Herd told Semafor last week that she expects that AI companies will be forced to make deals with record labels. Rather than one lump sum, those deals could include creative revenue-sharing models, based on how much of an artist’s work was used in model outputs, for instance.

Watch or listen to the full interview here.

AD