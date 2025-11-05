Exclusive / Australia makes pivotal decision on AI copyright deals

Australia’s government last week rejected a tech push to create a copyright exemption that would allow AI models to train on Australian artists’ content.

The decision turns the country into an experiment with one possible future for AI copyright deals. In the US, a similar issue is making its way through the legal system and seems likely to end up in front of the Supreme Court.

Australian Recording Industry Association CEO Annabelle Herd told Semafor last week that she expects that AI companies will be forced to make deals with record labels. Rather than one lump sum, those deals could include creative revenue-sharing models, based on how much of an artist’s work was used in model outputs, for instance.

