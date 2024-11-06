Trump expected to win swing state of North Carolina, multiple outlets say

Donald Trump is expected to win North Carolina, winning the state’s crucial 16 electoral votes, according to multiple outlets.

The swing state had been fiercely contested between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, although the former Republican candidate won it in both 2016 and 2020.

Trump’s advisers were nervous about North Carolina, despite it being the only one of the seven battleground states he won in 2020. “If one state could bite us in the ass, it’s North Carolina,” one Trump campaign official told Politico last week.

Democrat Josh Stein won the governor’s race, defeating the divisive Republican candidate Mark Robinson.