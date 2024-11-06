Russia-linked bomb threats briefly halt swing state voting in the US, officials say

“Georgia is not going to be intimidated. Russia just decided they picked on the wrong Georgia,” the state’s top election official Brad Raffensperger said. “They need to pick on the other one in the Black Sea because we’re not going to be intimidated, but we’re just excited about where we are right now.”

More than 5.2 million voters are expected to cast ballots in Georgia, surpassing the state’s 2020 turnout.

Raffensperger said the threatening emails were sent to county officials that included Cyrillic text, tipping them off that they could be from Russia.

The FBI confirmed the emails “appear to originate from Russian email domains. None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far.”

Experts have warned for months that American adversaries — namely Russia, China, and Iran — would try to interfere with the presidential election, even after Nov. 5. Their tactics have become more sophisticated and difficult to track in the last eight years, The New York Times reported.