US markets climb as presidential election enters final hours

The US stock market closed up Tuesday as Americans voted in the final hours of the presidential election. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all rose between 1% and 1.4% Tuesday, after all three indexes saw a dip at the end of last month.

Markets are somewhat in limbo as Wall Street awaits the results — vote counting procedures and other potential delays could mean some states, including swing states, may take longer to call than others.

“The bottom line for markets is the presidential election may lead to near-term uncertainty, but that uncertainty should fade as the results are reported and the policy priorities (as well as the congressional latitude the president-elect will enjoy) will come further into focus,” wealth management firm Glenmede’s Jason D. Pride wrote in an email.