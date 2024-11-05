Deadly food poisoning sparks xenophobic shop attacks in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG — A spate of deaths in South Africa following outbreaks of food poisoning have sparked violence directed at African migrant shopkeepers who have been blamed.

Armed mobs have in recent weeks looted migrant-owned shops mostly run by Somalis whom they accuse of selling products responsible for the outbreaks, forcing the closure of many stores, and killing at least one shopkeeper.

The anger threatens to spark broader xenophobic unrest in Africa’s most industrialized economy.

In a high profile outbreak, six children died as a result of food poisoning after eating food bought from a migrant-owned, informal grocery store — known as spaza shops — in the Naledi district of Soweto, in Johannesburg, on Oct. 6, 2024.

A little over two weeks later, more than 600 kilometers away from Johannesburg on the South Coast in KwaZulu-Natal province, seven children were hospitalized after falling ill from food they allegedly also bought from a migrant-owned spaza shop.

Health officials and police have begun conducting inspections of spaza shops to check their owners are complying with consumer safety laws.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said toxicology reports “unequivocally” showed the six children in Soweto died as a result of Terbufos ingestion, a chemical used in agricultural pesticides, herbicides, and insecticides.“Those affected have concluded that these ailments are a result of food poisoning emanating from food stuff, particularly snacks, sold by foreign-owned spaza shops,” he said in a statement.

Thabo Msimang, the father of one of the six children who died, told Semafor Africa he and his family had often bought food and other goods from the spaza shop where the contaminated food is alleged to have come from. “It’s been a very tough time for me and my family,” he said.