Wikipedia founder says ‘Gaza genocide’ page lacked neutrality

Wikipedia’s founder said the site’s page entitled “Gaza genocide” failed to meet the online encyclopedia’s standards of neutrality.

Jimmy Wales said in comments on the page, which describes without attribution Israel’s “ongoing, intentional, and systematic destruction of the Palestinian people,” that it lacked a “neutral point of view,” because the claim that Israel is committing genocide is “highly contested.”

The publicly editable nature of Wikipedia — where AI chatbots get a large percentage of their information — make it a battleground: Once something is on the site, it can become an established fact.

It has previously banned editors it said were linked to the Chinese government, and one study said that Russian agents were embedding pro-Moscow content on its pages.