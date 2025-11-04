White House will partially fund food stamps as shutdown drags on

The Trump administration said it would partially fund food assistance benefits, with experts warning millions could fall into food insecurity as the government shutdown nears a record.

Around 42 million Americans receive food stamps, which the government says it is incapable of fully funding: The White House will release enough funds to cover about half a month’s worth of benefits. Congress will today tie a record as the shutdown reaches its 35th day.

Though party leaders are hopeful the end may be in sight, it remains unclear how Democrats’ demands for higher health insurance tax credits will be met. Meanwhile the shutdown continues to take a toll on the Republican party: More than half of Americans blame them for it.