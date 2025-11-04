Tesla struggles in Europe as new car registrations fall 90%

New Tesla registrations — a proxy for car sales — fell almost 90% in some European countries, deepening the EV maker’s woes. Denmark, Norway, and Sweden saw particularly large falls.

Competition from Chinese rivals, Tesla’s aging lineup, and a backlash against CEO Elon Musk’s political activism, are behind the decline, Reuters reported.

Sales in the US surged in Q3 2025 as consumers rushed to take advantage of disappearing federal subsidies, but profits were down 37% thanks to reduced car prices.

Musk, who wants shareholders to vote him a $1 trillion pay package, believes the firm’s self-driving push will boost demand, but it is falling behind rivals there, too: Waymo, Alphabet’s robotaxi firm, is expanding into three new US cities.