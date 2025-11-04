Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Tesla struggles in Europe as new car registrations fall 90%

Nov 4, 2025, 7:49am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Refreshed versions of the Tesla Model Y.
Mike Blake/Reuters

New Tesla registrations — a proxy for car sales — fell almost 90% in some European countries, deepening the EV maker’s woes. Denmark, Norway, and Sweden saw particularly large falls.

Competition from Chinese rivals, Tesla’s aging lineup, and a backlash against CEO Elon Musk’s political activism, are behind the decline, Reuters reported.

Sales in the US surged in Q3 2025 as consumers rushed to take advantage of disappearing federal subsidies, but profits were down 37% thanks to reduced car prices.

Musk, who wants shareholders to vote him a $1 trillion pay package, believes the firm’s self-driving push will boost demand, but it is falling behind rivals there, too: Waymo, Alphabet’s robotaxi firm, is expanding into three new US cities.

A chart showing Tesla’s Europe sales.
Tom Chivers
AD