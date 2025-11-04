Geopolitical, climate risks prompt surge in stylish ‘prepper’ gear

Geopolitical and climate risks are prompting a surge in aesthetically pleasing emergency preparedness gear.

SafeTaiwan’s evacuation kits are popular in the earthquake-prone territory, but sales of its new and “disarmingly cute” pet kit — containing collapsible bowls and a kitty-litter scoop, among other animal necessities — jumped eight-fold this summer, after the island’s de facto US embassy urged residents to prepare a “go bag,” Monocle wrote. Companies are filling a need for items that don’t “look like they’ve come straight from military surplus,” said the founder of Los Angeles-based Preppi, which offers “handsomely designed apocalyptic products.”

And drawing on a long tradition of civil preparedness, Sweden issued a “cute” user-friendly guide last year on how to prepare for nuclear war, Fast Company wrote.