Former US Vice President Dick Cheney dies aged 84

Dick Cheney, widely regarded as the most powerful vice president in US history, died on Monday night aged 84, according to a statement from his family. The cause was complications from pneumonia as well as cardiac and vascular disease.

Cheney was a key architect of President George W. Bush’s “war on terror” following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and drew significant criticism for the US invasion of Iraq in 2003. In his memoir, Bush acknowledged his somewhat toxic reputation, dubbing him the “Darth Vader” of the administration.

Cheney had previously served as defense secretary for President George H.W. Bush and played an instrumental role in leading the US into the 1990-91 Gulf War.

Toward the end of his life, Cheney shocked both Republicans and Democrats by declaring his support for presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 race and describing President Donald Trump as a threat to American democracy.