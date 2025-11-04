Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Famine takes hold in Sudan’s war-ravaged Darfur

Nov 4, 2025, 7:14am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A camp for displaced people in Sudan.
Stringer/Reuters

Famine has taken hold in two cities in Sudan’s Darfur region, after a siege by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces which has been accused of mass killings.

A UN-backed hunger monitor had previously confirmed famine in camps for displaced people, the first such categorization anywhere globally in years. But the new declaration of famine conditions in el-Fasher and Kadugli vastly expands the number of people at risk of dying from hunger.

The RSF’s recent capture of el-Fasher — an offensive reportedly supported by the UAE — is believed to have already led to mass killings of Darfur’s non-Arab population, a continuation of a genocide started by the militias the RSF sprang from.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD