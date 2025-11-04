Events Email Briefings
Australia warns of Beijing’s South China Sea military build-up

Nov 4, 2025, 7:44am EST
A Taiwanese F-16.
Ann Wang/File Photo/Reuters

China’s military buildup in the South China Sea is forcing regional powers to scramble to catch up.

Australia’s defense minister said Beijing is undertaking the “biggest military buildup in the world today,” and said operations to protect vital sea routes were becoming more risky. Canberra is boosting military spending to modernize its navy, but has faced repeated provocations from Chinese forces.

Taiwan, even more under pressure from regular Chinese military exercises in its waters, is also seeking to increase its defenses, but purchases of US-made F-16V fighter jets have been delayed by supply chain issues: The delivery of 66 aircraft, originally scheduled for late 2026, has been pushed back, although Lockheed Martin said it was working to accelerate production.

Tom Chivers
