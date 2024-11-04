Why senators are breaking tradition and campaigning against colleagues

PITTSBURGH — Dan Sullivan’s not exactly a Republican firebrand. Yet there he was thousands of miles from home, campaigning against a fellow senator.

The Alaskan trekked to the swing state of Pennsylvania last month on behalf of his longtime friend Dave McCormick, who is seeking to defeat three-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey.

“It’s unusual,” Sullivan observed of his stumping in the Keystone State, adding that he’s treading carefully: “In my remarks, I’m not mentioning Sen. Casey. It’s not my style. I’m not attacking colleagues.”

AD

Still, members of the famously clubby Senate could return to Washington next week with some hard feelings. Trying to benefit from their best campaign map in six years, Republicans are racing to hit the trail against their Democratic colleagues — and stamping out an already-fading vestige of old-fashioned Senate comity.

Back in 2018, several Republicans took pains to not be seen as undermining their endangered Democratic colleagues, a throwback to the days when senators found it uncouth to campaign against each other. Things have changed so much by now that McCormick’s campaign itinerary is packed with sitting senators, from rank-and-file pragmatists like Sullivan to leadership hopefuls John Thune and John Cornyn.

It’s yet another sign of increasing partisanship. This fall’s election could nearly wipe out the chamber’s five bipartisan Senate delegations; just a decade ago, duos split by party were common.

AD

Sen. Joe Manchin’s retirement ensures West Virginia will have two Republican senators, and Democrats’ two most vulnerable senators are at risk of being knocked out of bipartisan pairs in Ohio and Montana.

If Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., also loses her race, it’s possible (if improbable) that Maine has the only split Senate delegation next year. The mere possibility is a bright flare of political realignment.