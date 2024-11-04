Museum tour guides adopt Gen Z slang

“This is lit. This is also lit,” says Clarence, an older guide at the National Gallery Singapore in his TikTok video, pointing to various masterpieces. He’s not the only one to have understood the assignment: Museums everywhere are making videos of Boomers giving tours in internet slang in a bid to attract young people, with the caption, “We got our Gen Z intern to write the marketing script.”

“Hey besties, brat summer is over, we’re in our museum era now, take a hot girl walk through our galleries,” says a 70-something curator at The New-York Historical Society, before admitting she has no idea what that means. Still, the Brooklyn Museum commented on the video: “Diva, the vibes are immaculate.”