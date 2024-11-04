Moldova reelects pro-Western president despite alleged Russian interference

Moldova’s pro-Western President Maia Sandu won a second term in office despite alleged “massive interference” from Russia.

Sandu won 55% of the vote in a runoff with her opponent, who favored closer ties to Russia, and promised to govern for all Moldovans.

She had earlier warned of “thieves” trying to steal the election: Her security chief said Moscow had organized buses and flights to bring voters to polling stations, while bomb scares had disrupted voting both in Moldova and at overseas voting centers in the UK and Germany.

Moldova was a Soviet republic for 51 years, governed from Moscow, and has a significant Russian-speaking population. A week earlier, Russia was accused of meddling in Georgia’s election too: The Kremlin denied both allegations.