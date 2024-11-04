Malaysia sees IPO boom

Malaysia bucked a trend of slowing IPOs in Southeast Asia this year, and expects its boom to stretch into 2025. While Indonesia saw a drop in IPOs and Singapore had only one in the first nine months of 2024, Malaysia’s listings increased 32%, Nikkei Asia reported; IPOs across the Asia-Pacific region are down by an even greater rate, largely because of a slump in China.

Malaysia’s stock market has also seen more investor activity this year, which analysts attributed to its stable government, strong economic growth, and position as a global supply chain and data center hub. But some warned the country’s plan to increase the minimum wage next year could prompt concerns over inflation and hit companies’ profit margins, potentially cooling investor excitement.