Life of Xi’s father dramatized for TV

Chinese state television is premiering a new series about the life of leader Xi Jinping’s late father. Over 40 episodes, Time in the Northwest dramatizes 25 years of Xi Zhongxun’s life, documenting his rise as a Communist Party leader, Chinese media reported. The historical drama “opens up a new perspective and praises the revolutionary sentiments of the older generation,” the network’s announcement said.

Xi Zhongxun became one of the most powerful men in the country, but the portion of his life portrayed in the show ends 10 years before he was removed from his posts. He was targeted and jailed over his support for a book about the party’s history that Mao Zedong opposed.