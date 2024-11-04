Why Trumpism may be here to stay

On the eve of the US presidential election, the future of Trumpism and the MAGA movement are in the spotlight. If former President Donald Trump wins on Nov. 5, he has one term to serve as president, leaving the door open to a successor to rise in 2028. If Trump loses, then that door opens sooner.

Trump’s anti-immigration, protectionist, and culture-war rhetoric “is here to stay,” a Bloomberg columnist argued, in part because he has shown the Republican party that it is a “wickedly effective path to power.” A Financial Times writer agreed that Trump had been “a titanic success,” particularly for having fostered a protectionist anti-trade consensus across the world.

Still, there remains a question over who succeeds to lead the MAGA movement after Trump leaves politics — a task that may prove complicated, Politico wrote.