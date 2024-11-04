What a Trump or Harris presidency could mean for US healthcare

Healthcare has made only “a few cameos” this election cycle, but in the campaigns’ final days, debates over future policy stances are growing louder.

Democrats have been vocal in their criticism of what they perceive as the threat to Americans’ medical care presented by Donald Trump and his alliance with Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a noted vaccine skeptic. Republicans, meanwhile, have floated making large-scale changes to government-funded healthcare programs in the name of efficiency.

Affordability — both of healthcare and medication — remains a huge issue for voters, and Republicans and Democrats have proposed vastly different ways to tackle costs. While Harris has said she would work to expand and improve the Affordable Care Act and lower prescription drug costs on common medications for Medicare and Medicaid recipients, like insulin, Trump has suggested replacing the ACA, although what he would replace it with remains unclear.