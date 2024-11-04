G7 countries face increasing political uncertainty

Virtually all of the member countries in the “group of 7” now face significant political uncertainty.

Beyond the US’ knife-edge election, Germany’s “traffic-light” coalition government is verging on collapse with crisis talks set for this week; Canada’s prime minister is languishing in the polls and has faced calls from within his party to step aside; Japan’s ruling parties decisively lost recent elections, throwing the country “into unchartered territory”; France’s new prime minister needed far-right support to survive a no-confidence vote and is grappling with a hefty budget deficit; and traders sold British bonds and the pound over concerns the country is borrowing too much.

AD

The lone possible exception: Italy’s hard-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is successfully pushing her country’s policies to the right while growing her appeal abroad.