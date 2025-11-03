Western left eyes NYC mayor’s race

Left-leaning Western politicians are watching New York City’s mayoral election on Tuesday as they look to claw back right-wing populist gains.

Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist, is on track to win following an optimistic, affordability-focused campaign, despite criticisms about his inexperience and controversy over his pro-Palestine stance. Leftist factions from France and Germany sent delegates to New York to study how Mamdani used social media to campaign on “radical change,” Politico reported.

In the US, The Ringer wrote, Democrats struggling to chart a path forward one year after Donald Trump’s comeback could take a cue from Mamdani’s campaign, which is “less invested in the culture war and personality flaws of Trump and more responsive to the priorities of working-class voters.”