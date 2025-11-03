Events Email Briefings
UAE telecom customers mine Bitcoin through phone plans

Nov 3, 2025, 8:48am EST
A crypto mine in the US. Alan Freed/Reuters.

In the UAE, you can now mine Bitcoin with a phone plan. Telecom provider du launched a subscription-based service that lets residents rent crypto mining power through an online auction. The company aims to make crypto mining easier and more secure, with built-in ID checks and simple contracts. The UAE has embraced the virtual assets industry, introducing regulations that have attracted some of the world’s biggest exchanges to set up operations in the country.

The Middle East accounts for roughly 7% of global virtual asset transaction value. A growing number of regional institutions are big holders, and about a quarter of the UAE’s population owns virtual assets.

Manal Albarakati
