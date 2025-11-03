Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

The archaic maps that help to ‘see the world anew’

Nov 3, 2025, 5:43pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
“The Library of Lost Maps: An Archive of a World In Progress” book cover
Bloomsbury

A British geographer’s new book highlights the glories of 19th-century cartography.

The Library of Lost Maps by James Cheshire tracks a field that was engaged not merely in the rote work of delineating borders, but in a more imaginative project: One map compares the lengths of the world’s rivers by arraying them along the tines of a compass, with the Great Lakes next to Venezuela, while other, topic-based maps chart the geographic distribution of certain animals and diseases.

Contrary to their modern digital counterparts, which are “consulted quickly and then forgotten,” these archaic maps yield themselves to “absorption and study,” The Wall Street Journal wrote, helping their viewers to “see the world anew.”

Brendan Ruberry
AD