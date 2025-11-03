Tanzania opposition rejects election results amid deadly protests

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in for a second term despite deadly protests and a rejection of the election results from the country’s main opposition party in a vote that barred key opponents from running.

It is unclear how many people have been killed in the post-election violence, with a nationwide shutdown in place since the election on Wednesday. Unlike previous years, the president’s inauguration ceremony was closed to the public, shown instead on state TV. The electoral commission said Hassan won with 98% of the vote, a result the main opposition party Chadema said was “completely fabricated.”

The election has sparked global concern, including over transparency from international observers, but the African Union and leaders in neighboring Kenya and Uganda have sent their congratulations to Samia.