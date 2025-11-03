Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Russia’s economy slows as sanctions bite

Nov 3, 2025, 6:46am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A customer at a shop in Omsk.
Alexey Malgavko/File Photo/Reuters

Russia’s central bank downgraded the country’s growth forecast and lowered a key interest rate, further signs of weakening in the war-weathered economy facing high inflation and international sanctions.

Though high inflation would normally lead to raising interest rates to reduce it, the bank wants to make it cheaper to borrow — even if that ultimately drives inflation further up — because Moscow needs high industrial output to produce arms for its war in Ukraine. Sanctions, and Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries, are also hitting businesses. Moscow is cut off from global financial markets, and has huge amounts of yuan from selling oil to China, but cannot spend them: It will issue yuan-denominated bonds in an attempt to bypass Western regulators, Reuters reported.

Tom Chivers
AD