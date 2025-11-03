Events Email Briefings
Russia reaffirms Beijing ties after US-China truce

Nov 3, 2025, 5:38pm EST
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Dmitry Astakhov/Sputnik/Pool via Reuters

Russia is seeking to reaffirm ties with China after Beijing patched up relations with the US last week.

Days after Donald Trump’s landmark summit with Xi Jinping, a Russian delegation led by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived for talks in Hangzhou on Monday. Moscow is “likely uncomfortable” with the seemingly constructive Trump-Xi meeting, CNBC noted, especially as Trump grows more frustrated over the Kremlin’s refusal to end the war in Ukraine.

But Washington “isn’t offering anything fundamental to get China to abandon cooperation with Russia,” a Carnegie Endowment expert told Meduza. Notably, Trump said he didn’t raise the issue of Beijing’s purchases of Russian oil during his meeting with Xi.

Chart showing merchandise trade as share of GDP among US, China, and Russia
J.D. Capelouto
