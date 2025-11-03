Russia reaffirms Beijing ties after US-China truce

Russia is seeking to reaffirm ties with China after Beijing patched up relations with the US last week.

Days after Donald Trump’s landmark summit with Xi Jinping, a Russian delegation led by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived for talks in Hangzhou on Monday. Moscow is “likely uncomfortable” with the seemingly constructive Trump-Xi meeting, CNBC noted, especially as Trump grows more frustrated over the Kremlin’s refusal to end the war in Ukraine.

But Washington “isn’t offering anything fundamental to get China to abandon cooperation with Russia,” a Carnegie Endowment expert told Meduza. Notably, Trump said he didn’t raise the issue of Beijing’s purchases of Russian oil during his meeting with Xi.