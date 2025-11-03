Microsoft ships Nvidia chips to UAE after US approval

The US government gave Microsoft the green light to ship Nvidia AI chips to the United Arab Emirates, the first such approval after the countries struck a deal over the advanced technology in May.

The exports mark a win for the Gulf’s lofty AI ambitions, as some in Washington worry the partnership could backfire given the UAE’s close links to China. The debate reflects how Nvidia — on a deal-making spree in recent months — is caught in the middle of the US-China rivalry.

The American chip giant wants Washington to allow sales of a new generation of AI chips to China, but President Donald Trump reportedly rejected that request, siding with China hawks who argue the exports threaten national security.