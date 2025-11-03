Kimberly-Clark makes a $49 billion bet that Tylenol risk is overblown

Kimberly-Clark’s $49 billion deal for Tylenol and Band-Aid maker Kenvue will be a test of whether corporate America’s renewed taste for takeovers can withstand the whims of the White House.

Investors are skeptical that the merger will get past President Donald Trump, who has seized onto the idea, rejected by many scientists, that Tylenol is dangerous for pregnant women. The state of Texas sued Kenvue last week, accusing the company of deceptively marketing the painkiller as safe.

Kenvue’s advisors feel that investors are overestimating the risk of litigation stemming from the president’s remarks, noting that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy has already begun to walk back his comments on the drug (Trump, on the other hand, is doubling down.)

Shares of Kenvue, which has had a tough run as a public company since spinning off from Johnson & Johnson in 2023, are trading well below the agreed price, a sign that shareholders either don’t think the deal will be completed or aren’t prepared to stick around and find out. Shares of Kimberly-Clark, whose own investors will also have to approve the deal, fell 13% midday Monday, at least partly on concerns about potential liability from Tylenol litigation.

AD

Regulators in Europe and China will also have to sign off, raising concerns that the deal could become another bargaining chip in tense global relations. Both companies believe traditional antitrust approval won’t be too difficult, given that the companies have little overlap, mostly in feminine care.

Trump’s pressure already shaped the deal: Kimberly-Clark lowered the offering price after the president’s White House press conference in September, a person familiar with the negotiations said.