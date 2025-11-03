Incumbent Tanzanian president wins disputed election

Incumbent Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan was declared the winner of last week’s disputed election, which was marred by deadly protests.

The country’s electoral commission said Hassan had won 98% of the votes in an election where several opposition politicians were barred from running, and many were arrested. Critics called the election “a rubber stamp.” The results sparked protests across the country, with hundreds killed after police fired lived rounds on demonstrators.

Though opposition leaders have vowed to continue contesting the “North Korean-style” result, it may not be enough to keep Hassan from power if the army continues to back her, The Economist reported. Hassan’s win marks the latest sign of democratic erosion across the continent.