Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, every weekday morning
Sign up

Exclusive / Government shutdown approaches 35-day record

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Updated Nov 3, 2025, 7:44am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
John Thune in a press gaggle
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The elements are in place for Congress to start negotiating out of a likely record-breaking government shutdown, and people are still at the table talking.

President Donald Trump is back in town, the Affordable Care Act premium increases are on the board for next year, the off-year elections are over on Tuesday, and there’s a Senate recess scheduled to start Friday.

By Tuesday, Democrats’ blockade of the House’s stopgap funding bill will hit its 35th day, tying the record.

“Get in a room, figure this thing out. It’s not rocket science,” Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., told Semafor.

Trump said on 60 Minutes he’s open to a fix for rising ACA premiums after Democrats reopen the government, while reiterating his view that Republicans should kill the legislative filibuster.

GOP leaders still oppose that, we’re told.

AD