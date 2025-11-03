Events Email Briefings
EU universities receive record US grant applications

Nov 3, 2025, 6:55am EST
Harvard University merchandise stand in a window.
Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The European Union has received a record number of academic grant applications in 2025, including a tripling of US bids following President Donald Trump’s attack on higher education.

Trump has unleashed a series of measures, including funding cuts and restrictions on research, against US universities partly over the so-called incursion of “woke” culture on campus.

In response, other countries have sought to lure researchers from American universities: Norway launched a $10 million fund to finance their studies, and China boosted spending to attract top scientists.

Experts fear the “scientific brain drain” risks the US falling behind, with 75% of researchers considering leaving the country, according to a poll by Nature.

A chart showing the spending on R&D for the US, China, and the EU.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
