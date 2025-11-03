Events Email Briefings
China’s ‘red tourism’ surges amid ongoing US tensions

Nov 3, 2025, 6:59am EST
Tourists at a space museum in China.
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Chinese visitors are flocking sites seen as important to the founding of the Communist Party, fueling a “red tourism” boom amid ongoing tensions with the US.

Visits to sites such as the Loushan Pass — where the Red Army won its first significant battle over the Nationalists — are soaring: According to official data, “red tourism” attractions now get as many as 2 billion visits per year.

The boom comes as the tariff spat with Washington has kicked up nationalistic support in China, and a promise not to back down in its face-off with the US. “People are really aligned to not bend the knee and fight till the end,” an expert told Bloomberg this year.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
