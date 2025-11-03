China to suspend controls on rare earth exports

China will suspend export controls on rare earths added during the recent trade war with the US, yet another sign of tensions easing between Washington and Beijing after their leaders agreed on a trade détente last week.

The White House said China would also end various investigations against US tech companies, including the chip giant Nvidia. In return the US will pause some tariffs on China for a year, Bloomberg reported.

The lowering of the temperature is good news for other industries too: China said it would resume purchases of US soybeans, while chip restrictions had also threatened auto production. Relations have not entirely changed: President Donald Trump said China was still banned from buying high-end Nvidia chips.