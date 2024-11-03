Events Newsletters
Indonesia and Russia set to hold first joint naval drills

J.D. Capelouto
Nov 3, 2024, 12:59pm EST
Southeast Asia
Indonesia’s Foreign Minister arrives at the recent BRICS summit in Russia.
Indonesia’s Foreign Minister arrives at the BRICS summit in Russia. RU Host Photo Agency via Reuters
The News

Indonesia and Russia’s first joint naval drills this week mark a seismic shift in the archipelago’s foreign policy under its new president.

Despite Western pressure on Jakarta, new President Prabowo Subianto seeks stronger ties with Moscow — Indonesia holds a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, and Prabowo is pursuing a “broader agenda to elevate ties with whomever it may be, regardless of their geopolitical bloc,” an Indonesian politics expert said.

While relatively small, the naval drills could raise eyebrows in Washington, which is also closely watching Prabowo’s engagements with Beijing.

Indonesia recently agreed to resume military exercises with China, but the latter’s presence in the South China Sea means Prabowo faces more of a balancing act, analysts said.

