Dutch runner Abdi Nageeye wins NYC Marathon mens’ race for first time

A Dutch runner won the New York City Marathon men’s race for the first time Sunday.

Abdi Nageeye took the lead in the race’s last mile, with course record-holder and defending champion Tamirat Tola finishing fourth. Meanwhile in the women’s race, first-time runner Sheila Chepkirui triumphed over Hellen Obiri, 2023’s winner.

Both winners followed the old marathon wisdom that winning depends on pacing yourself throughout the race, so you can speed up in the last mile: ”Let me push the last mile, let me give it my best,” Chepkirui told ESPN. “When we were around 600 meters to go, I said to myself: I have to push harder. When I saw Hellen wasn’t coming, I knew I was going to win and was so happy.”



