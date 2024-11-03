Analysts debate late, contradictory polls in US election

With the 2024 US presidential election finally at hand, the final weekend of the race has seen a slate of last-minute polls that seem to offer more questions than answers.

Driving the discourse was a Des Moines Register poll that found Vice President Kamala Harris is leading former president Donald Trump by a 47-44 margin in Iowa — a shocking result for a state that had been considered a lock for Trump. The pollster, J. Ann Selzer, is considered the “gold standard,” having accurately predicted the outcomes of several past elections in Iowa.

Other polls tell different stories, but with 48 hours or so to go until Nov. 5, virtually every prominent pundit seems to agree: For all the polls, no one can say with confidence who is going to win.