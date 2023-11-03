Why Kenya’s visa-free plan for Africans is fueling tension

NAIROBI — Workers in Kenya’s informal sector are worried about losing jobs and opportunities after President William Ruto’s announcement that the East African country would allow visa-free access to all African citizens by the end of this year.

An influx of workers from neighboring countries including Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and DR Congo to Kenya over the past few years has already caused tensions with locals as migrant workers are generally considered more affordable by employers.

Many migrants, mostly from East African countries, work in Kenya’s informal sector in a broad range of jobs such as domestic staff, construction, and hairdressing. Several people in the informal sector who spoke to Semafor Africa raised concerns that Ruto’s latest declaration would impact their livelihoods.

“We don’t have a problem with them [foreigners]. They are our brothers,” said John Kamau, a porter in Nairobi’s Eastleigh business hub. “But when it comes to business it’s bad for us because business owners would rather hire them because they charge less.”

James Omune, a boda boda motorcycle taxi rider, complained that riders mostly from Rwanda and Burundi, had already “taken over” the boda boda trade in his neighborhood of Syokimau, in southern Machakos county. He expressed concern that Ruto’s decision would lead to a further influx of migrants driving increased competition for customers.

Operators of matatus — private minibuses — are locked in a fierce competition in parts of Nairobi, such as Dagoretti Road, with Burundians who drive TukTuk motorized rickshaws. “They feel they are taking their customers and their fares are cheaper,” said Nairobi resident and taxi driver John Ouma. “I hope it doesn’t get worse now.”