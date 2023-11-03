Hamas won’t like Hezbollah leader’s speech, experts say

Karina Tsui /

In a speech watched closely by observers in the U.S. and the Middle East, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah distanced the Iran-backed Lebanese paramilitary group from Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack and exercised just enough restraint to show support for Gaza without declaring war.

In his first speech since Hamas’ attack on Israel, Nasrallah emphasized that Iran was not involved, that it was “entirely Palestinian, for Palestine, its cause, its people” and “not related to any regional or international issue.”

Nasrallah warned the U.S. that it would “pay the price” for not preventing Israel’s retaliatory campaign in Gaza from spilling over into a regional conflict.

“To the Americans, I say: Threats against us are of no use,” Nasrallah said in the televised broadcast on Friday. “The one who will pay the price will be...your interests, your soldiers and your fleets.”

He also urged those who wanted Hezbollah to play a more significant role in the conflict to be patient.

“For those who say that Hezbollah should start a war in the entire region, I say wait. These are the beginnings,” Nasrallah said. “More actions will be taken against Israel from several different fronts and this issue will become more obvious in the next few days.”

Hezbollah has launched daily attacks at Israel from its shared border with the country, but in his speech, Nasrallah suggested that such attacks “won’t be all.”