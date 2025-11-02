Events Email Briefings
US layoffs reflect ‘no hire, more fire’ environment

Nov 2, 2025, 5:27pm EST
A pedestrian walks past Amazon Ireland corporate offices in Dublin.
Damien Eagers/Reuters

The US labor market’s post-pandemic penchant for holding on to employees is coming to an end, analysts say.

For years, many large businesses effectively hoarded workers, leading to a “no hire, no fire” environment; that’s now shifted to a “no hire, more fire” job market, a Reuters columnist wrote.

Amazon, UPS, Intel, Accenture, and Microsoft have announced layoffs recently, citing shrinking margins and the adoption of AI.

Investors have welcomed the job cuts this year; one economist likened the mood to the 1990s, when “we used to reward companies for letting people go.”

The trend carries risks for the broader economy — though experts don’t have the full picture without official data, which isn’t being released during the US government shutdown.

J.D. Capelouto
