Exclusive / The new Vanity Fair’s one rule: Leave the princesses alone!

Five months into his tenure, and as Vanity Fair’s coverage of one of the great royal scandals of a generation reached its apex, editor Mark Guiducci had a message for his staff: Leave Prince Andrew’s children out of it.

The scandal in question was Prince Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which last week cost him his royal title. In September, Vanity Fair wrote a story detailing new revelations around his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson’s correspondence with the disgraced financier. The draft of the story also mentioned Andrew’s adult daughters, known as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — who happen to be friends with Guiducci.

Guiducci, who was brought in from Vogue in part for his glittering social ties, wanted to know if it was relevant to include the women in a piece about their father. In the end, the magazine only mentioned the princesses in passing.

Managing celebrity relationships while courting access has long been a challenging task for glossy magazines, and as celebrities increasingly circumvent journalists via social media, traditional publications like Vanity Fair that have traded in big-name access have found themselves at a disadvantage. While Vanity Fair continues to publish original journalism under Guiducci, the royal tip-toeing offers a glimpse at how the magazine — where Tina Brown stoked America’s royal obsession in the 1980s — has begun to take a more deferential relationship to celebrities in its day-to-day churn of online content.

AD

In another change, the publication’s editors have asked journalists on staff to regularly consult parent company Condé Nast’s talent department before reaching out for comment on some stories. In September, the magazine ran a piece about Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky’s third baby, and noted that the duo didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Guiducci asked for the line to be changed to “reps for Rihanna and Rocky did not immediately respond to Vanity Fair’s request for comment, their hands perhaps full with their three kids,” believing the line sounded less harsh, and asked why the journalist who wrote the story hadn’t consulted the company’s talent department before reaching out.