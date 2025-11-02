South Korea balances US, China rivalry

The leaders of China and South Korea moved to rebuild relations after years of weakening economic ties and a closer Seoul-Washington partnership.

The first summit between Xi Jinping and South Korea’s new president, Lee Jae Myung, underscored Seoul’s balancing act between the US and China: While Lee sealed a US trade pact days ago, he was jovial with the Chinese leader on Saturday.

They joked about the usually fraught subject of cyberespionage after Xi gifted two Chinese-made phones with Korean displays, marking a rare, off-the-cuff moment for the Chinese leader in a public setting.

The exchange reflected efforts by both countries to bolster economic ties; Korean investment in China has tumbled in recent years.