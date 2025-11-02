Japan cheers Dodgers’ World Series win

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series victory reflected the increasingly global nature of baseball, as two Japanese stars featured prominently in the Game 7 showdown.

Shohei Ohtani, arguably the biggest celebrity in Japan, hit and pitched for the Dodgers on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto relief-pitched and was named MVP.

“I am so proud today to be Japanese,” a Tokyo cab driver told The Associated Press.

In addition to being an economic force, the sport has also been used as a diplomatic tool: When US President Donald Trump visited Japan last week, he sat down with new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to watch some of the World Series together.