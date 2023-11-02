European leaders acknowledge colonial atrocities in Africa

In Kenya, King Charles acknowledged “abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence” against Kenyans during Britain’s decades of colonial rule. He did not issue a formal apology, which would have to be agreed upon by the British government, but he addressed “wrongdoings.” Kenya was the first former colony Charles visited since becoming king, and the visit is expected to mark a strengthening of economic ties between the two countries, according to Nation Africa. But some historians and advocates said the king’s address missed the mark and should have more explicitly acknowledged past colonial atrocities, including the eviction of hundreds of thousands of Kenyans from their homes, The Guardian reported. Groups have also called for reparations for Kenya.