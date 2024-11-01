Spanish floods highlight Europe’s unpreparedness for climate change

More than 200 people were killed in floods in eastern Spain this week, many of them in the Valencia region where a year’s worth of rain fell in eight hours, leading to torrents of water that trapped people in homes and cars.

Opposition politicians accused the regional government of acting too slowly to warn residents, sending an emergency alert 10 hours after the National State Meteorological Agency warned of “extreme danger” in the region. “Those people wouldn’t have died if they had been warned in time,” Laura Villaescusa, a manager of a local supermarket, told Reuters.

European officials said the flooding, the worst in Spain’s history, was a warning of Europe’s unpreparedness for climate change. Greece, Belgium, and Germany have also seen devastating floods in recent years.