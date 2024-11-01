South Korea considers arming Ukraine as North Korean troops amass in Russia

South Korea is considering supplying Ukraine with weapons in response to its northern neighbor deploying troops to Russia.

Around 8,000 North Korean troops are now stationed near Russia’s border with Ukraine, according to US intelligence, and Seoul plans to send a delegation to Kyiv to monitor Pyongyang’s forces.

The Financial Times reported that it may go further and offer lethal aid, which, given South Korea’s formidable defense manufacturing capacity, “could turn the tide on the entire conflict,” one analyst said.

The growing involvement of East Asian nations points to the widening of the war into an increasingly global conflict, as Moscow makes slow but steady battlefield progress — with plans afoot to launch a new offensive in the Donbas region.