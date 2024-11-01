US intelligence warns of Russia’s election interference even after Nov. 5

A recent video falsely showing non-citizens voting illegally in Georgia is part of a broader Russian influence campaign to sow discord and doubt about the integrity of the Nov. 5 presidential election, US officials said Friday.

Intelligence agencies warned that they expect Moscow to release more content to “undermine trust in the integrity of the election and divide Americans” in the lead up to election day, as well in the weeks and months after.

“The election is not over the night of Nov. 5,” the head of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency told Foreign Policy, warning that foreign adversaries will ramp up interference efforts right after polls close and before the vote is certified — potentially fueling political upheaval in what is expected to be a close race.

These foreign operators are “merely pushing on an open door” unlocked by Donald Trump’s campaign, FP wrote, given that the former president has already claimed he has a “lead” in the election, setting the stage to challenge an unfavorable result.